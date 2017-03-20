Beyond The Groove Yard: Love And Humor

George Klein presents 1950s & 60s recordings on the Prestige label featuring Detroiters including Tommy Flanagan, Barry Harris, Doug Watkins, Pepper Adams, Kenny Burrell, Dorothy Ashby, Yusef Lateef, and Milt Jackson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LOVE AND HUMOR

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 166

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, January 25, 2017 [GKBG-0166]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Tommy Flanagan: Eclypso

[03] Milt Jackson: The Nearness of You

[04] Doug Watkins: One Guy

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Kenny Burrell: Slim Jim

[07] Barry Harris: Sun Dance

[08] Pepper Adams: Cindy’s Tune

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Yusef Lateef: Love And Humor

[11] Tommy Flanagan: Delarna

[12] Dorothy Ashby: Pawky

[13] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein at Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.