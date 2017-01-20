Beyond The Groove Yard: Much In Common

George Klein presents vibraphonist Milt Jackson paired with a variety of jazz greats including Lucky Thompson, Horace Silver, Coleman Hawkins, Ray Brown, Wes Montgomery, John Coltrane, Ray Charles, Bobby Jaspar, and Oscar Peterson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MUCH IN COMMON

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 160

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, December 16, 2016 [GKBG-0160]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Milt Jackson with Lucky Thompson: The Lady Is A Tramp

[03] Milt Jackson with Horace Silver: Moonray

[04] Milt Jackson with Coleman Hawkins: Stuffy

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Milt Jackson with Ray Brown: Much in Common

[07] Milt Jackson with Wes Montgomery: Blue Roz

[08] Milt Jackson with John Coltrane: Blues Legacy

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Milt Jackson with Ray Charles: Soul Meeting

[11] Milt Jackson with Bobby Jaspar: Bags’ New Groove

[12] Milt Jackson with Oscar Prterson: Green Dolphin Street

13] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.