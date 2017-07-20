Beyond The Groove Yard: Prayer For Passive Resistance

George Klein presents several classic Charles Mingus albums on Atlantic Reords from the late 1950s & early 60s: Pithecanthropus Erectus, The Clown, Blues & Roots, Mingus at Antibes, Oh Yeah, and Tonight at Noon. The oersonnel includes Jackie McLean, Eric Dolphy, Booker Ervin, Roland Kirk, Pepper Adams, Jimmy Knepper, Horace Parlan, Dannie Richmond, and more.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PRAYER FOR PASSIVE RESISTANCE

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 185

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, June 2, 2017 [GKBG-0185]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Charles Mingus: A Foggy Day

[03] Charles Mingus: Devil Woman

[04] George Klein Comments

[05] Charles Mingus: The Clown

[06] Charles Mingus: Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting

[07] George Klein Comments

[08] Charles Mingus: Prayer for Passive Resistance

[09] Charles Mingus: Passions of a Woman Loved

[10] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.