Beyond The Groove Yard: Screamin’ The Blues

George Klein presents an hour of jazz steeped in the blues in Episode 156, including selections by Grant Green. Nina Simone, Yusef Lateef, Oliver Nelson, Gerry Mulligan, Johbby Hodges. Horace Silver, Irma Thomas, and Thelonious Monk.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SCREAMIN’ THE BLUES

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 156

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, October 23, 2016 [GKBG-0156]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Connents

[02] Grant Green: No. 1 Green Street

[03] Nina Simone: Trouble in Mind

[04] Yusef Lateef: In the Evening

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Oliver Nelson: Screamin’ the Blues

[07] Gerry Mulligan-Johnny Hodges: Back Beat

[08] George Klein Comments

[09] Horace Silver: Senor Blues

[10] Irma Thomas: Make Me a Pallet

[11] Thelonious Monk: Blue Monk

[12] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 George Klein. Used with permission.