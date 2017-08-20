Beyond The Groove Yard: Searchin’

George Klein presents a selection of recordings by pianist Hampton Hawes on Contemporary Records in the 1950s & ‘60s, including several trios and the all-night session with guitarist Jim Hall.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SEARCHIN’
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 191
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, July 6, 2017 [GKBG-0191]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments
[02] Hamptton Hawes: Blues the Most
[03] Hamptton Hawes: Just Squeeze Me
[04] Hamptton Hawes: Somebody Loves Me
[05] George Klein Comments
[06] Hamptton Hawes: Fly Me to the Moon
[07] Hamptton Hawes: Searchin’
[08] George Klein Comments
[09] Hamptton Hawes: Jordu
[10] Hamptton Hawes: I Should Care
[11] Hamptton Hawes: Blues
[12] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro
