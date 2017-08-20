Beyond The Groove Yard: Searchin’

George Klein presents a selection of recordings by pianist Hampton Hawes on Contemporary Records in the 1950s & ‘60s, including several trios and the all-night session with guitarist Jim Hall.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SEARCHIN’

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 191

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, July 6, 2017 [GKBG-0191]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Hamptton Hawes: Blues the Most

[03] Hamptton Hawes: Just Squeeze Me

[04] Hamptton Hawes: Somebody Loves Me

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Hamptton Hawes: Fly Me to the Moon

[07] Hamptton Hawes: Searchin’

[08] George Klein Comments

[09] Hamptton Hawes: Jordu

[10] Hamptton Hawes: I Should Care

[11] Hamptton Hawes: Blues

[12] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.