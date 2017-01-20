Beyond The Groove Yard: Sidewalk Strut

George Klein presents a feature on guitarist Steve Masakowski in a variety of settings as a leader and with fellow New Orleans musicians in sessions from the 1980s & 90s.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SIDEWALK STRUT

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 164

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, January 5, 2017 [GKBG-0164]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Steve Masakowski: Sweet Dreams

[03] Los Tres Amigos: Jeannine

[04] Steve Masakowski: What it Was

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Steve Masakowski: Burgundy

[07] Steve Masakowski: I’ll Pass

[08] Astral Project: Sombras en la Noche

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Tony Dagradi: Child’s Play

[11] Steve Masakowski: The Jody Grind

[12] Astral Project: Sidewalk Strut

[13] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.