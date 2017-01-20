Beyond The Groove Yard: Sidewalk Strut

George Klein presents a feature on guitarist Steve Masakowski in a variety of settings as a leader and with fellow New Orleans musicians in sessions from the 1980s & 90s.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SIDEWALK STRUT
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 164
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, January 5, 2017 [GKBG-0164]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments
[02] Steve Masakowski: Sweet Dreams
[03] Los Tres Amigos: Jeannine
[04] Steve Masakowski: What it Was
[05] George Klein Comments
[06] Steve Masakowski: Burgundy
[07] Steve Masakowski: I’ll Pass
[08] Astral Project: Sombras en la Noche
[09] George Klein Comments
[10] Tony Dagradi: Child’s Play
[11] Steve Masakowski: The Jody Grind
[12] Astral Project: Sidewalk Strut
[13] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.