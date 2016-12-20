Beyond The Groove Yard: Sleigh Ride

George Klein is spinning 1950s & 60s Christmas Jazz by Charlie Parker, Dexter Gordon, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, Kenny Burrell, Nina Simone, Duke Pearson, Ramsey Lewis, and the World’s Greatest Jazz Band.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SLEIGH RIDE

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 100—Xmas (Part 1)

George Klein, taintradio.org, December 21, 2014 [GKBG-0100—Xmas-1]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Charlie Parker: White Christmas

[03] Dexter Gordon: The Christmas Song

[04] Ella Fitzgerald: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

[05] John Coltrane: Greensleeves

[06] George Klein Comments

[07] Kenny Burrell: Children Go Where I Send Thee

[08] Nina Simone: Little Girl Blue

[09] Kenny Burrell: Mary’s Little Boy Chile

[10] Duke Pearson: Sleigh Ride

[11] Kenny Burrell: White Christmas

[12] George Klein Comments

[13] Ramsey Lewis: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

[14] Ramsey Lewis: Egg Nog

[15] Duke Pearson: Jingle Bells

[16] World’s Greatest Jazz Band: Hark the Herald Angels Sing

[17] World’s Greatest Jazz Band: Joy to the World

[18] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2015 George Klein. Used with permission.