Beyond The Groove Yard: Some Other Strings

George Klein focuses on other strings: the cello (Doug Watkins and Sam Jones), the piccolo bass (Ron Carter), the double bass (Paul Chambers, Ray Brown, and Cecil McBee), the violin of Regina Carter and the bass of Marion Hayden in Straight Ahead, and the James Singleton String Quartet.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOME OTHER STRINGS

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 184

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, May 27, 2017 [GKBG-0184]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Doug Watkins: Andre’s Bag

[03] Ron Carter: Laverne Walk

[04] George Klein Comments

[05] Paul Chambers: Mopp Shoe Blues

[06] Straight Ahead: Blues for Anne

[07] James Singleton String Quartet: La Lingua

[08] Sam Jones: Deep Blue Cello

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Ray Brown: The Real Blues

[11] Abdullah Ibrahim: Ekaya

[12] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.