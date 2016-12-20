Beyond The Groove Yard: Soul Food

George Klein presents an hour of blues-based jazz in Episode 158, including selections by Ramsey Lewis, Ray Charles, Charlie Parker, Charles Mingus, Jimmy Smith, Oscar Peterson, Clark Terry, Molt Jackson, Yusef Lateef, Ernestine Anderson, and Sonny Stitt.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL FOOD

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 158

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, November 11, 2016 [GKBG-0158]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Ramsey Lewis: Salute to Ray Charles

[03] Ray Charles: Drown in My Own Tears

[04] Charlie Parker: Parker’s Mood

[05] Charles Mingus: Cryin’ Blues

]06] George Klein Comments

[07] Jimmy Smith: T’aint No Use

[08] Oscar Peterson with Clark Terry: Incoherent Blues

[09] Oscar Peterson with Milt Jackson: John Brown’s Body

[10] George Klein Comments

[11] Yusef Lateef: Salt Water Blues

[12] Ernestine Anderson: Someone Else is is Steppin’ In

[13] Sonny Stitt: Soul Food

14] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 George Klein. Used with permission.