Beyond The Groove Yard: Soul Sauce

George Klein presents a survey of bossa nova on Verve and Phillips Records, primarily from the 1960’s, including performances by Stan Fetz, Charlie Byrd, Joao Gilberto, Laurindi Almeida, Bob Brookmeyer, Dizy Gillespie, Cal Tjader, and Joe Henderson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL SAUCE

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 187

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, June 19, 2017 [GKBG-0187]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Stan Getz-Charlie Byrd: Desafinado

[03] Stan Getz-Joao Gilberto: So Danco Samba

[04] Stan Getz-Laurindo Almeida: Once Again

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Stan Getz: Manha de Carnival

[07] Bob Brookmeter: Theme From Mutiny on the Bounty

[08] Joe Henderson: Triste

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Dizzy Gillespie: One Note Samba

[11] Dizzy Gullespie: Pau de Arara

[12] Cal Tjader: Soul Sauce ‘

[13] Cal Tjader: Samba do Sueno

[14] Joe Henderson: No More Blues

[15] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.