Beyond The Groove Yard: Straight Street

George Klein presents a survey of John Coltrane’s recordings as a leader for Prestige and Atlantic Records in the late 1950s. These sessions show Coltrane’s development as a distinct creative voice.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

STRAIGHT STREET

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 181

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, April 28, 2017 [GKBG-0181]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] John Coltrane: Straight Street

[03] John Coltrane: Like Someone in Love

[04] John Coltrane: Lover Come Back to Me

[05] George Kleon Comments

[06] John Coltrane: You Say You Care

[07] John Coltrane: Slowtrane

[08] George Klein Comments

[09] Milt Jackson-John Coltrane: Bags & Trane

[10] John Coltrane: Cousin Mary

[11] John Coltrane: Village Blues

[12] John Coltrane: I’ll Wait and Pray

[13] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

