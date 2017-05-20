Beyond The Groove Yard: Straight Street

George Klein presents a survey of John Coltrane’s recordings as a leader for Prestige and Atlantic Records in the late 1950s. These sessions show Coltrane’s development as a distinct creative voice.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
STRAIGHT STREET
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 181
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, April 28, 2017 [GKBG-0181]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments
[02] John Coltrane: Straight Street
[03] John Coltrane: Like Someone in Love
[04] John Coltrane: Lover Come Back to Me
[05] George Kleon Comments
[06] John Coltrane: You Say You Care
[07] John Coltrane: Slowtrane
[08] George Klein Comments
[09] Milt Jackson-John Coltrane: Bags & Trane
[10] John Coltrane: Cousin Mary
[11] John Coltrane: Village Blues
[12] John Coltrane: I’ll Wait and Pray
[13] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.