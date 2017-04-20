Beyond The Groove Yard: The Back Slider

George Klein presents alto saxophonist Hank Crawford along with some members of the Ray Charles Orchestra including David Newman on four Atlantic albums from the 1960s: More Soul, The Soul Clinic, After Hours, and Double Cross. Crawford provides several of the compositions and arrangements and plays piano in addition to alto saxophone.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE BACK SLIDER

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 177

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, April 5, 2017 [GKBG-0177]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Hank Crawford: Boo’s Tune

[03] Hank Crawford: Angel Eyes

[04] Hank Crawford: Four Five Six

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Hank Crawford: Me And My Baby

[07] Hank Crawford: Lorelei’s Lament

[08] Hank Crawford: Blue Stone

[09] Hank Crawford: Next Time You See Me

[10] George Klein Comments

[11] Hank Crawford: Glue Fingers

[12] Hank Crawford: I Can’t Stand It

[13] Hank Crawford: In the Heat of the Night

[14] Hank Crawford: The Back Slider

[15] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.