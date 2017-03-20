Beyond The Groove Yard: The Blues Message

George Klein presents big Hammond B-3 organ sounds teamed with tenor saxophones and larger ensembles, including Jimmy Smith, John Patton, Don Patterson, Gloria Coleman, Paul Bryant, Larry Young, Richard “Groove” Holmes, and Charles Earland.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE BLUES MESSAGE

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 168

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, February 7, 2017 [GKBG-0168]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Jimmy Smith: One O’Clock Jump

[03] Red Holloway: Miss Judie Mae

[04] Don Patterson: Rosetta

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Jimmy Smith with Oliver Nelson: Walk on the Wild Side

[07] Gloria Coleman: Funky Bob

[08] Curtis Amy & Paul Bryant: The Blues Message

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Grant Green: I’m an Old Cowhand

[11] Richard “Groove” Holmes: Groovin’ With Jug

[12] Charles Earland: Here Comes Charlie

[13] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.