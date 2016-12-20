Beyond The Groove Yard: The Real Blues

George Klein presents an hour of jazz steeped in the blues in Episode 155, including selections by Sonny Rollins, the MJQ, Bessie Smith, Kenny Burrell, Jackie McLean, Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, Booker Ervin, Billie Pierce, and John Coltrane.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE REAL BLUES

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 155

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, October 23, 2016 [GKBG-0155]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Modern Jazz Quartet w/Sonny Rollins: Bags’ Groove

[03] Bessie Smith: Lost Your Head Blues

[04] Kenny Burrell: Saturday Night Blues

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Jackie McLean: Goin’ Way Blues

[07] Ray Brown: The Real Blues

[08] Milt Jackson: Blues for Juanita

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Roy Haynes w/Booker Ervin: Bad News Blues

[11] Billie & DeDe Pierce: Freight Train Blues

[12] John Coltrane: Slowtrane

[13] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 George Klein. Used with permission.