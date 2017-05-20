Beyond The Groove Yard: Three Violins

George Klein presents three violinists: Stuff Smith in 1957, Stephane Grappelli near the end of his career, and recent recordings by Regina Carter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THREE VIOLINS

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 183

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, May 27, 2017 [GKBG-0183]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Stuff Smith: Things Ain’t What They Used to Be

[03] Stuff Smith & Dizzy Gillespie: Russian Lullaby

[04] Stephane Grappelli & Stuff Smith: No Points Today

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Stephane Grappelli: Willow Weep for Me

[07] Stephane Grappelli: It’s You or No One > I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

[08] Stephane Grappelli & Michel Petrucciani: I Got Rhythm

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Regina Carter: For Someone I Love

[11] Regina Carter: God Be With You

[12] Regina Carter: Minor’s Child

[13] Regina Carter: Hiwumbe Awumba

[14] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.