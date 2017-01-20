Beyond The Groove Yard: Tough Tenors

George Klein presents tough tenor saxophonists Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis and Johnny Griffin working in tandem on three different Riverside/ Jazzland albums cut in the early 1960s.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TOUGH TENORS
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 162
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, December 23, 2016 [GKBG-0162]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments
[02] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Hey Lock!
[03] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Midnight at Minton’s
[04] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Second Balcony Jump
[05] George Klein Comments
[06] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: In Walked Bud
[07] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Well You Needn’t
[08] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Ruby My Dear
[09] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Rhythm-A-Ning
[10] George Klein Comments
[11] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Camp Meeting
[12] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Blues Up And Down
[13] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: Nice And Easy
[14] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.