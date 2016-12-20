Beyond The Groove Yard: Walkin’ And Talkin’

George Klein presents more blues-based jazz, including selections by Cannonball Adderley, Aretha Franklin, Ray Bryant, Horace Parlan, J.J. Johnson, Dinah Washington, and Bennie Green.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WALKIN’ AND TALKIN’
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 157
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, November 13, 2016 [GKBG-0157]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Connents
[[02] Cannonball Adderley: Winetone
[03] Aretha Franklin with Ray Bryant: Maybe I’m a Fool
[04] Ray Bryant: My Blues
[05] George Klein Comments
[06] Horace Parlan w/Booker Ervin: The Other Part of Town
[07] Horace Parlan w/Stanley Turrentine: Wadin’
[08] George Klein Comments
[09] J.J. Johnson: Groovin’
[10] Dinah Washington: Am I Blue
[11] Bennie Green: Walkin’and Talkin’
12] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 George Klein. Used with permission.