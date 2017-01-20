Beyond The Groove Yard: Warm Blue Stream

George Klein presents tenor saxophonists Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis—with Shirley Scott and fronting a big Afro-Cuban band—and Johnny Griffin, with Nat Adderley, Thelonious Monk and Wes Montgomery.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WARM BLUE STREAM
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 161
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, December 23, 2016 [GKBG-0161]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments
[02] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis: The Chef
[03] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis: Stardust
[04] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis: Dansero
[05] George Kleim Comments
[06] Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis: Afro-Jaws
[07] Nat Adderley with Johnny Griffin: Warm Blue Stream
[08] Johnny Griffin: The Way You Look Tonight
[09] George Klein Comments
[10] Thelonious Monk with Johnny Griffin: Blue Monk
[11] Wes Montgomery with Johnny Grffin: Cariba
[12] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.