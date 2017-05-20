Beyond The Groove Yard: When Lights Are Low

George Klein presents music from two of the four albums Miles Davis recorded with his first great quintet in 1856 to fulfill his contract with Prestige Records. The quintet consisted of Miles on trumpet, John Coltrane on tenor sax, Red Garland on piano, Paul Chambers on bass, and Philly Joe Jones on duoms. The albums became classics when Prestige released them.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WHEN LIGHTS ARE LOW

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 179

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, April 11, 2017 [GKBG-0179]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Miles Davis: Airegin

[03] Miles Davis: Tune Up > When Lights are Low

[04] George Klein Comments

[05] Miles Davis: The Theme

[06] Miles Davis: Trane’s Blues

[07] Miles Davis: Ahmad’s Blues

[08] George Klein Comments

[09] Miles Davis: My Funny Valentine

[10] Miles Davis: It Never Entered My Mind

[11] Miles Davis: Four

[12] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.