Beyond The Groove Yard: X-Ray Blues

George Klein presents music from Detroiters in the 1950s, 60s and beyond, including Curtis Fuller, Tommy Flanagan. Milt Jackson, Paul Cjambers, Ron Carter, Doug Watkins, Kenny Burrell, Dorothy Ashby, and Pepper Adams.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

X-RAY BLUES

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 153

George Klein, taintradio.org, June 26, 2016 [GKBG-0153]

[01] George Kein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Curtis Fuller: What is This Thing Called Love

[03] Tommy Flanagan: Delarna

[04] Milt Jackson-Ray Charles: X-Ray Blues

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Paul Chambers: Mopp Shoe Blues

[07] Ron Carter: Blue Monk

[08] Doug Watkins: Andre’s Bag

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Kenny Burrell: All Night Long

[11] Dorothy Ashby: Pawky

[12] Pepper Adams: Serenity

[13] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 George Klein. Used with permission.