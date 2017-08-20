Beyond The Groove Yard: Yardbird Suite

George Klein continues his survey of recordings by pianist Hampton Hawes with a focus on Contemporary sessions in 1958 featuring Barney Kessel and Harold Land, additional trio sessions in the ‘60s & ‘70s, and two Prestige dates in 1973 with Hawes playing electric piano.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

YARDBIRD SUITE

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 192

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, July 6, 2017 [GKBG-0192]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Hamptton Hawes: Yardbird Suite

[03] Hamptton Hawes: Joshua Fit de Battle

[04] Hamptton Hawes: Numbers Game

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Hamptton Hawes: My Romance

[07] Hamptton Hawes: Blue Bird

[08] George K;ein Comments

[09] Hampton Hawes: Stella By Starlight

[10] Hampton Hawes: Sierra Morena

[11] Hampton Hawes: Go Down Moses

[12] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.