Big City Blues Cruise 14: Living With The Blues

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
LIVING WITH THE BLUES
BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 14
Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, February 28 & September 12, 1993 [BCBC-0014]
[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo
[02] Chuck Berry: You Never Can Tell
[03] Freddie King: Playing It Cool
[04] Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee: Living With The Blues
[05] Rolling Stones: Time Is On My Side
[06] B.B. King: Three O’Clock In The Morning
[07] B.B. King: You Know I Love You
[08] Howlin’ Wolf: I Walked From Dallas
[09] Eddy Clearwater: Promised Land
[10] Jimmy Reed: I Don’t Want To Go
[11] B.B. King & Koko Taylor: Something You Got
[12] B.B. King & Etta James: There Is Something On Your Mind
[13] Jamie James: My Mistake
[14] Jamie James: The American Dream
[15] Jamie James: I’m A Hoochie Coochie Man
[16] Big Walter Horton: Walter’s Swing
[17] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 1993, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.