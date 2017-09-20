Big City Blues Cruise 14: Living With The Blues

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LIVING WITH THE BLUES

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 14

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, February 28 & September 12, 1993 [BCBC-0014]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo

[02] Chuck Berry: You Never Can Tell

[03] Freddie King: Playing It Cool

[04] Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee: Living With The Blues

[05] Rolling Stones: Time Is On My Side

[06] B.B. King: Three O’Clock In The Morning

[07] B.B. King: You Know I Love You

[08] Howlin’ Wolf: I Walked From Dallas

[09] Eddy Clearwater: Promised Land

[10] Jimmy Reed: I Don’t Want To Go

[11] B.B. King & Koko Taylor: Something You Got

[12] B.B. King & Etta James: There Is Something On Your Mind

[13] Jamie James: My Mistake

[14] Jamie James: The American Dream

[15] Jamie James: I’m A Hoochie Coochie Man

[16] Big Walter Horton: Walter’s Swing

[17] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1993, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.