Big City Blues Cruise 15: Welfare Store

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 15 features music by Red Prysock, Pee Wee Crayton, Jimmy Reed, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Conversations with Jeff Grand and Uncle Jesse White, and music from Uncle Jesse as well.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WELFARE STORE

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 15

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, 1991 [BCBC-0015]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo

[02] Pee Wee Crayton: [Unidentified Selection]

[03] Pee Wee Crayton: Sittin’ Here Thinking

[04] Jimmy Reed: Sugar Sugar Mama

[05] Jimmy Reed: Don’t Light My Fire

[06] Jimmy Reed: Floor Walkin’ Mama

[07] John Lee Hooker: Boom Boom

[08] Muddy Waters: Deep Down In Florida

[09] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & Conversation with Jeff Grand

[10] Martino D’Lorenzo Conversation with Uncle Jesse White

[11] Uncle Jesse White: Welfare Store

[12] Uncle Jesse White: Annie Lou

[13] Uncle Jesse White: Blues Before Sunrise

[14] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1991, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.