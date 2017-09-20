Big City Blues Cruise 16: Pound Some Board

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 16 features music by Red Prysock, Little Walter, Joe Williams & the King Kolax Orchestra, B.B. King, Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters, Larry Davis, Little Walter, The Clovers, Koko Taylor, Lloyd Glenn, Elmore James, Curtis Jones, The Blues Brothers, and Howlin’ Wolf.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

POUND SOME BOARD

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 16

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, April 18, 1982 [BCBC-0016]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Little Walter: Who

[03] Joe Williams & the King Kolax Orchestra: Every Day I Have The Blues

[04] B.B. King: Baby, You’re On Top

[05] Jimmy Reed: I’m Gonna Get My Baby

[06] B.B. King: I’m In Love

[07] Muddy Waters: Going Home

[08] B.B. King: Tell Me What Can I Do

[09] Muddy Waters: You Can’t Lose What You Ain’t Never Had

[10] Larry Davis: She Don’t Love Me No More

[11] [Unidentified Artist]: You Got To Treat Me Right

[12] Little Walter: Nobody But You

[13] The Clovers: All Righty O Sweetie

[14] Koko Taylor: Wang Dang Doodle

[15] Lloyd Glenn: Blue Ivories > Martino’s Blues Nightmare

[16] Elmore James: Done Somebody Wrong

[17] Curtis Jones: Blues And Trouble

[18] The Blues Brothers: Messin’ With The Kid

[19] Howlin’ Wolf: Tell Me What I Done

[20] Howlin’ Wolf: I Asked For Water

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1982, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.