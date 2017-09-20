Big City Blues Cruise 17: The Greasy Chicken

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 17 features music by Red Prysock, Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers, the Kinsey Report, Albert King, A.C. Reed, Chuck Berry, Z.Z. Top, Elmore James, Andre Williams, and Little Stevie Wonder.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE GREASY CHICKEN

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 17

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, December 27, 1987 [BCBC-0017]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers: Kansas City

[04] Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers: Standing At The Crossroads

[05] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[06] Kinsey Report: The Edge Of The City

[07] Albert King: Crosscut Saw

[08] Albert King: Hard Bargain

[09] A.C. Reed: She’s Fine

[10] A.C. Reed: These Blues Is Killing Me

[11] Chuck Berry: Rockin’ At The Philharmonic

[12] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[13] Z.Z. Top: Taking Care Of Business

[14] Elmore James: Look On Yonder’s Wall

[15] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[16] Andre Williams: Bacon Fat

[17] Andre Williams: Jail Bait

[18] Andre Williams: Just Because Of A Kiss

[19] Andre Williams: The Greasy Chicken

[20] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[21] Andre Williams: My Tears

[22] Andre Williams: Come On And Save Me

[23] Little Stevie Wonder: Fingertips

[24] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[25] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1987, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.