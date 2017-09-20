Big City Blues Cruise 18: No Noise

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 18 features music by Red Prysock, Freddie King, Danny & The Juniors, Wade Flemons, Bill Doggett, Chick Willis, Chris Kenner, The Edsels, B.B. King, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Slim Harpo, Junior Wells, Betty James, Muddy Waters, T.V. Slim, Little Walter, John Lee Hooker, Felix & Jarvis, Frankie Lee Sims, and The Medallions.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

NO NOISE

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 18

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, June 25, 1989 [BCBC-0018]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Freddie King: Hideaway

[04] Danny & The Juniors: Rock And Roll Is Here To Stay

[05] Wade Flemons: My Baby Likes To Rock

[06] Bill Doggett: Honky Tonk > Martino D Comments

[07] Chick Willis: Stoop Down Baby

[08] Chris Kenner: No Noise

[09] The Edsels: Japanese Sandman > Martino D Comments

[10] B.B. King: Rock Me Baby

[11] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Automobile Blues

[12] Slim Harpo: Baby, Scratch My Back

[13] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[14] Junior Wells: Come On In This House

[15] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[16] Betty James: I’m A Little Mixed Up

[17] Muddy Waters: She’s 19 Years Old

[18] T.V. Slim: Flatfoot Sam

[19] Little Walter: Boom Boom

[20] John Lee Hooker: Leave My Wife Alone

[21] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[22] Felix & Jarvis: Clifford

[23] Frankie Lee Sims: Sold My Soul To The Devil

[24] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments over music

[25] The Medallions: Buick 59

[26] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[27] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1989, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.