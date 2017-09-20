Big City Blues Cruise 19: Blow Top Blues

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 19 features music by Red Prysock, Howlin’ Wolf, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Sheriff & The Revels, The Moonglows, The Five Chances, Freddie King, Junior Wells, Eddie Taylor, Buddy Guy, Elmore James, Margie Evans with the Johnny Otis Show, Fluffy Hunter, Koko Taylor, Bull Moose Jackson, The Swallows, and Magic Slim & The Teardrops.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLOW TOP BLUES

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 19

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, June 5, 1983 [BCBC-0019]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Howlin’ Wolf: Nature

[04] Sonny Boy Williamson: Bye Bye Bird

[05] Muddy Waters: You Can’t Lose What You Never Had

[06] Sheriff & The Revels: Shambala

[07] The Moonglows: I’m Afraid The Masquerade Is Over

[08] The Five Chances: I May Be Small

[09] Freddie King: Hideaway

[10] Junior Wells: Tobacco Road

[11] Eddie Taylor: Big Town Playboy

[12] Buddy Guy: Watch Yourself

[13] Elmore James: Who’s That Knocking At Your Door

[14] Margie Evans with the Johnny Otis Show: Evil Gal Blues

[15] Fluffy Hunter: The Walking Blues

[16] Koko Taylor: Blow Top Blues

[17] Koko Taylor: Please Don’t Mess With My Man

[18] Bull Moose Jackson: Big Ten Inch Record

[19] The Swallows: It Ain’t The Meat It’s The Motion

[20] Magic Slim & The Teardrops: I’m A Dirty Motha Fuyer

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1983, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.