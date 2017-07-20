Big City Blues Cruise: Baby Do Right

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam, featuring music this week by Red Prysock, Mr. B, Buckwheat Zydeco, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, The Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Peter Green with John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Eric Clapton, Howlin’ Wolf, Carolina Slim, Muddy Waters, and the Babyface Trio with Little Walter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BABY DO RIGHT

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 08

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, July 26, 1987 [BCBC-0008]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Mr. B: For Pete’s Sake

[04] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[05] Buckwheat Zydeco: Buckwheat Zydeco Blues

[06] Buckwheat Zydeco: Baby Do Right

[07] Buckwheat Zydeco: Gonna Go Rockin’ Tonight

[08] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[09] Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: I’m Holdin’ On

[10] Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: Blues In D Natural

[11] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[12] The Yardbirds: Heart Full Of Soul

[13] Johnny Winter: It’s My Soul

[14] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[15] Peter Green with John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers: The Same Way

[16] Peter Green with John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers: Supernatural

[17] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[18] Eric Clapton with John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers: [Unidentified Selection]

[19] [Unidentified Selection]

[20] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[21] Howlin’ Wolf: Spoonful

[22] Howlin’ Wolf: Little Red Rooster

[23] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[24] Carolina Slim: Carolina Boogie

[25] Muddy Waters: Standing Around Crying

[26] Babyface Trio with Little Walter: I Just Keep Loving Her

[27] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[27] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo > Closing Comments

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1987, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.