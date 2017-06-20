Big City Blues Cruise: Blow Top Blues

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam, featuring music this week by Red Prysock, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Big Twist & The Mellow Fellows, Junior Wells, Muddy Waters, Little Esther Phillips & PeeWee Crayton with the Johnny Otis Show, Taj Mahal, Eddie Cochrane, and Lightning Slim.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLOW TOP BLUES

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 06

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, 1987 [BCBC-0006]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: She Walks Right In

[04] Big Twist & The Mellow Fellows: Sweet Sound of Music

[05] Junior Wells: Messin’ With The Kid

[06] Muddy Waters: Take Sick And Die

[07] Little Esther Phillips with the Johnny Otis Show: Blow Top Blues

[08] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments >

[09] PeeWee Crayton with the Johnny Otis Show: The Things That I Used To Do

[10] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[11] Muddy Waters: Louisiana Blues

[12] Muddy Waters: I’m Ready

[13] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[14] Taj Mahal: She Caught The Katy

[15] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[16] Eddie Cochrane: C’Mon Everybody

[17] [Unidentified Selection]

[18] [Unidentified Selection]

[19] Eddie Cochrane: Summertime Blues

[20] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[21] Lightning Slim: Rock Me Mama

[22] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[23] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1987, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.