Big City Blues Cruise: Blow Your Horn

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Our first episode features music by Red Prysock, Elmore James, Johnny Littlejohn, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Willie Mabon, James Brown, Jimmy McCracklin, Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Little Walter, John Lee Hooker, and an interview with Koko Taylor followed by a few of her classic numbers.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLOW YOUR HORN

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 03

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, November 27, 1988 [BCBC-0003]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Elmore James: Dust My Broom

[04] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[05] Johnny Littlejohn: Seven Day Blues

[06] Johnny Littlejohn: Black Cat

[07] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[08] Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: West Side Soul

[09] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments >

[10] Willie Mabon: Willie’s Blues > Martino D’Lorenzo Comments >

[11] Willie Mabon: Someday You’ll Have To Pay

[12] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[13] Red Prysock: Blow Your Horn

[14] James Brown: I Got You (I Feel Good)

[15] Jimmy McCracklin: Susie And Pat

[16] Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson: Got To Have Money

[17] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[18] Little Walter: Mellow Down Easy

[19] John Lee Hooker: I’m Bad

[20] Martino D’Lorenzo Phone conversation with Koko Taylor

[21] Koko Taylor: Wang Dang Doodle

[22] Koko Taylor: I Got What It Takes

[23] Koko Taylor: Insane Asylum

[24] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo > Martino D’Lorenzo Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martin Gross at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1988, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.