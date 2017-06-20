Big City Blues Cruise: Boom Boom

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. with music this week by Red Prysock, Dr. John, Jim Gustafson, T-Bone Walker, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Koko Taylor, Buckwheat Zydeco, James Brown, Mick Vranich, John Lee Hooker, and Charlie Musselwhite.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BOOM BOOM

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 05

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, 1990 [BCBC-0005]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Dr. John: Walk On Gilded Splinters

[04] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & Conversation with Jim Gustafson

[05] Jim Gustafson: So Long

[06] T-Bone Walker: [Instrumental]

[07] B.B. King: So Tired

[08] Muddy Waters: Mannish Boy

[09] Koko Taylor: I’m A Woman

[10] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[11] Buckwheat Zydeco: I Need Your Lovin’ Every Day

[12] Buckwheat Zydeco: Trouble With The Blues

[13] James Brown: I Feel That Old Age Coming On

[14] James Brown: No, No, No, No, No

[15] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & Conversation with Jim Gustafson

[16] Mick Vranich: Chains Across The Trees

[17] John Lee Hooker: Boom Boom

[18] Martino D’Lorenzo Comment

[19] Charlie Musselwhite: Blues Overtook Me

[20] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[21] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1990, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.