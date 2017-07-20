Big City Blues Cruise: Hello Operator

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 12 features music by Red Prysock, Elmore James, Buddy Guy, Sugar Ray & The Blue Tones, Roomful of Blues, Luther Allison, Freddie King, John Lee Hooker, Etta James, the James Cotton Blues Band, and an unidentified artist.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HELLO OPERATOR

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 12

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, November 12, 1989 [BCBC-0012]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Elmore James: Red Hot Mama

[04] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[05] Buddy Guy: When My Left Eye Jumps

[06] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[07] Sugar Ray & The Blue Tones: Ain’t No Tellin’ What Poor Lucy May Do

[08] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[09] Roomful of Blues: Hello Operator

[10] Roomful of Blues: Something To Remember You By

[11] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[12] Luther Allison: Part Time Love

[13] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[14] Luther Allison: Please Send Me Someone To Love

[15] Freddie King: Intro & The Things That I Used To Do

[16] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[17] John Lee Hooker: Brand New Man

[18] John Lee Hooker: Thelma

[19] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[20] Etta James: I’d Rather Go Blind

[21] [Unidentified Artist]: Don’t Stop The Train Conductor

[22] James Cotton Blues Band: Blues In My Sleep

[23] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro >

[24] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1989, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.