Big City Blues Cruise: Let It Rock

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 4 features music by Red Prysock, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Albert Collins, Freddie King, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers featuring Eric Clapton, Cream, Albert King, Lonnie Mack, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88s, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Chuck Berry, and J.B. Hutto & The Hawks.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LET IT ROCK

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 04

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, November 5, 1989 [BCBC-0004]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Fabulous Thunderbirds: Amnesia

[04] Stevie Ray Vaughn: Lovestruck

[05] Albert Collins: Frosty

[06] Freddie King: The Stumble

[07] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[08] John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers featuring Eric Clapton: The Stumble

[09] Cream: Crossroads

[10] John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers featuring Eric Clapton: Mean Old Scene

[11] Cream: Born Under A Bad Sign

[12] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[13] Albert King: Born Under A Bad Sign

[14] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[15] Lonnie Mack: Memphis

[16] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[17] Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88s: I Got Seven Nights To Rock

[18] Paul Butterfield Blues Band: Spoonful

[19] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[20] Chuck Berry: Come On

[21] Chuck Berry: Let It Rock

[22] Chuck Berry: Reelin’ And Rockin’

[23] Chuck Berry: Brown Eyed Handsome Man

[24] J.B. Hutto & The Hawks: Slidewinder >

[25] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[26] J.B. Hutto & The Hawks: Slidewinder

[27] [Unidentified Artist]: C’Mon Baby

[28] Closing Music: Eddy Clearwater: Midnight Flyer

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martin Gross at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1989, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.