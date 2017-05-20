Big City Blues Cruise: Mojo Boogie

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Our second episode features music by Red Prysock, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, James Cotton, Chuck Berry, Otis Rush, Al Johnson, Lenny Capello, Eddie Bo, Johnny Adams, Joe Jones, Martha Nelson, Sonny Boy Williamson, Johnny Winter, and Elmore James.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MOJO BOOGIE

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 02

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, November 26, 1989 [BCBC-0002]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Fabulous Thunderbirds: Love Is Like A Card Game

[04] James Cotton: Walkin’ To My Baby

[05] Chuck Berry: Nadine

[06] James Cotton: I Need You So Bad

[07] Martino D’Lorenzo Comment >

[08] Otis Rush: I Can’t Quit You Baby

[09] Otis Rush: All Your Love (I Miss Loving)

[10] Otis Rush: So Tired

[11] Al Johnson: It’s Carnival Time

[12] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[12] Lenny Capello: Cotton Candy

[13] Eddie Bo: Check Mr. Popeye

[14] Johnny Adams: I Won’t Cry

[15] Joe Jones: You Talk Too Much

[16] Martha Nelson: I Don’t Talk Too Much

[17] Martino D’Lorenzo Comment >

[18] Sonny Boy Williamson: Don’t Start Me To Talking

[19] Sonny Boy Williamson: I Don’t Know

[20] Sonny Boy Williamson: All My Love In Vain

[21] Sonny Boy Williamson: The Key To Your Door

[22] Martino D’Lorenzo Comment >

[23] Johnny Winter: Mojo Boogie

[24] Johnny Winter: Life, Love And Money

[25] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[26] Elmore James: Shake Your Moneymaker

[27] Closing Music: Elmore James: Pickin’ The Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martin Gross at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1989, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.