Big City Blues Cruise: Playing With My Friends

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 9 features music by Red Prysock, John Lee Hooker & Van Morrison, The Coasters, Robert Nighthawk, Earl Hooker, Jamie James, Etta James, and B.B. King with Robert Cray, Katie Webster, Buddy Guy, and John Lee Hooker, plus some unidentified artists along the way.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PLAYING WITH MY FRIENDS

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 09

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, November 12, 1991 [BCBC-0009]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] John Lee Hooker & Van Morrison: Gloria

[04] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[05] The Coasters: Shopping For Clothes

[06] [Unidentified Artist]: Old 55

[07] Robert Nighthawk: Annie Lee

[08] [Unidentified Artist]: I Know You Don’t Love Me

[09] Earl Hooker: [Unidentified Selection]

[10] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[11] Jamie James: [Unidentified Selection]

[12] Jamie James: [Unidentified Selection]

[13] Etta James: [Unidentified Selection]

[14] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[15] B.B. King & Robert Cray: Playing With My Friends

[16] B.B. King & Katie Webster: Since I Met You Baby

[17] B.B. King & Buddy Guy: I Pity The Fool

[18] B.B. King & John Lee Hooker: You Shook Me

[19] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1991, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.