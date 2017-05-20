Big City Blues Cruise: Pound The Boards

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Our first episode features music by Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob “Froggy” Landers & Willie Joe Duncan, Bo Diddley, Albert King, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Jimmy Reed, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Bobby Day, Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns, The “5” Royales, Junior Wells, Freddie King, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, James Cotton, The Marvelettes, Dr. John, and the opening and closing theme by Red Prysock,

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

POUND THE BOARDS

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 01

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, August 19, 1983 [BCBC-0001]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Jerry Lee Lewis: High School Confidential

[04] Bob “Froggy” Landers & Willie Joe Duncan: Cherokee Dance

[05] Bo Diddley: I’m Bad

[06] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[07] Albert King: Searching For A Woman

[08] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: One More Mile

[09] Jimmy Reed: I’m Gonna Get My Baby

[10] Martino D’Lorenzo Koko Taylor Concert Promo

[11] Johnny “Guitar” Watson: Gangster Of Love

[12] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[13] Bobby Day: Rockin’ Robin

[14] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Don’t You Know Yockamo

[15] The “5” Royales: Right Around The Corner

[16] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[17] Junior Wells: Come On In This House

[18] Freddie King: Onion Rings

[19] James Brown: I Loves You Porgy

[20] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[21] Aretha Franklin: Rock Steady

[22] Little Richard: All Around The World

[23] James Cotton: Don’t Start Me To Talking

[24] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[25] The Marvelettes: Don’t Miss With Bill

[26] Dr. John: Familiar Reality

[27] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martin Gross at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1983, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.