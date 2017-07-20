Big City Blues Cruise: Second Line

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 11 features music by Red Prysock, Frankie Ford, Ernie K-Doe, Bobby Marchan, Bobby Mitchell, Van & Grace, Dr. John, Little Richard, Johnny Winter, Marcia Ball, and Ronnie Earl.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SECOND LINE

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 11

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, July 2, 1989 [BCBC-0011]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Frankie Ford: Sea Cruise

[04] Ernie K-Doe: Mother In Law

[05] Bobby Marchan: There Is Something On Your Mind

[06] Bobby Mitchell: I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday

[07] Van & Grace: I’m Leaving It All Up To You

[08] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[09] Dr. John: Iko Iko

[10] Dr. John: Blow Wind Blow

[11] Little Richard: Second Line

[12] Little Richard: It Ain’t What You Do

[13] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[14] Johnny Winter: Parchman Farm

[15] Johnny Winter: Please Come Home For Christmas

[16] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[17] Marcia Ball: It Doesn’t Mean A Thing > Martino D’Lorenzo Comment

[18] Ronnie Earl: Walkin’ And Cryin’

[19] Ronnie Earl: Down In Guadelupe

[20] Ronnie Earl: Anna Lee

[21] Martino D’Lorenzo Closing Comments, ID & Outro >

[22] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1989, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.