Big City Blues Cruise: The Bounce

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam. Episode 10 features music by Red Prysock, Walter Spriggs, Willie Nix, Johnny Rogers, Etta James, The Flamingos, The Five Thrills, Sister Rosa Shaw, Mel London, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Papa Joe, Eddie Boyd, The Five Chances, The Spaniels, Muddy Waters, and Big Walter Horton.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE BOUNCE

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 10

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, September 12, 1993 [BCBC-0010]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Walter Spriggs: Baby, Just Let Me Your Weekend Man

[04] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[05] Willie Nix: It’s Just Too Bad

[06] Johnny Rogers: Calling, Baby

[07] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[08] Willie Nix: I Just Can’t Stay

[09] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[10] Etta James: Sweet Little Angel

[11] The Flamingos: Some Day, Some Way

[12] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[13] The Five Thrills: I’m Gonna Jump

[14] Sister Rosa Shaw: His Dying Was Not In Vain

[15] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[16] Mel London: The Man From The Island

[17] Howlin’ Wolf: Bluebird

[18] Howlin’ Wolf: I Got To Change My Ways

[19] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[20] Little Papa Joe: Easy Loving

[21] Eddie Boyd: Five Long Years

[22] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[23] The Five Chances: Nagasaki

[24] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[25] The Spaniels: The Bounce

[26] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[27] Muddy Waters: Mannish Boy

[28] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[29] Big Walter Horton: That Ain’t It

[30] Closing Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo with Closing Comments, ID & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1993, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.