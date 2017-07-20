Big City Blues Cruise: The Story Of My Life

Martino D’Lorenzo is playing the blues on 45s, 78s and LPs from behind the wheel of the Big City Blues Cruise bus, spinning his classic modern radio programs from the 1980s and 1990s originally aired on WEMU-FM in Ypsilanti MI and now heard every Saturday on Radio Free Amsterdam, featuring music this week by Red Prysock, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, T-Bone Walker, John Lee Hooker, Big Joe Turner, Guitar Slim, Sonny Boy Williamson, The Rumblers, Dr. John, and Professor Longhair.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE STORY OF MY LIFE

BIG CITY BLUES CRUISE 07

Martino D’Lorenzo, WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti, December 13, 1987 [BCBC-0007]

[01] Opening Theme: Red Prysock: Jumbo >

[02] Martino D’Lorenzo Opening Comments & ID

[03] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: You Don’t Exist Any More

[04] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: Mean Ol’ Frisco

[05] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[06] T-Bone Walker: Every Time

[07] T-Bone Walker: Please Don’t Be Angry With Me Baby

[08] John Lee Hooker: Boom Boom > Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[09] John Lee Hooker: Process Blues

[10] Big Joe Turner: Married Woman Blues

[11] Big Joe Turner: You Know I Love You

[12] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments

[13] Guitar Slim: The Story Of My Life

[14] Guitar Slim: I Got Something For You Baby

[15] Guitar Slim: You Got To Reap What You Sow

[16] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments & ID

[17] Sonny Boy Williamson: Fattening Frogs For Snakes

[18] Sonny Boy Williamson: Wake Up Baby

[19] Sonny Boy Williamson: Your Funeral And My Trial

[20] Sonny Boy Williamson: Ninety Nine

[21] Sonny Boy Williamson: Cross My Heart

[22] The Rumblers: Boss

[23] Martino D’Lorenzo Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Dr. John: Come On > Martino D’Lorenzo Comment

[25] Closing Music: Professor Longhair: Big Chief (Part 2)

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Martino D’Lorenzo for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Martino D’Lorenzo at WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1987, 2017 Tino Gross. Used with permission.