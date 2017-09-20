Fly By Night 226: Come Sunday

Steve The Fly is mixing it up come Sunday with music by Junior Wells, Snooks Eaglin, Little Walter, Howlin’ Wolf, Eddie Jefferson, Sun Ra & His Solar Myth Arkestra, and Eric Dolphy.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
COME SUNDAY
FLY BY NIGHT 226
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 30, 2017 [SFBN-0226]
[01] Junior Wells: You Don’t Love Me
[02] Snooks Eaglin: Pine Top’s Boogie Woogie
[03] Snooks Eaglin: That Same Old Train
[04] Snooks Eaglin: I Get The Blues When It Rains
[05] Snooks Eaglin: Young Boy Blues
[06] Little Walter: My Babe
[07] Junior Wells: Snatch It Back And Hold It
[08] Howlin’ Wolf: Evil
[09] Eddie Jefferson: Confirmation
[10] Sun Ra & His Solar Myth Arkestra: The Lady With The Golden Stockings
[11] Eddie Jefferson: Lady Be Good
[12] Eric Dolphy: Come Sunday
[13] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Island In The Sun
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.