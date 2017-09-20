Fly By Night 226: Come Sunday

Steve The Fly is mixing it up come Sunday with music by Junior Wells, Snooks Eaglin, Little Walter, Howlin’ Wolf, Eddie Jefferson, Sun Ra & His Solar Myth Arkestra, and Eric Dolphy.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COME SUNDAY

FLY BY NIGHT 226

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 30, 2017 [SFBN-0226]

[01] Junior Wells: You Don’t Love Me

[02] Snooks Eaglin: Pine Top’s Boogie Woogie

[03] Snooks Eaglin: That Same Old Train

[04] Snooks Eaglin: I Get The Blues When It Rains

[05] Snooks Eaglin: Young Boy Blues

[06] Little Walter: My Babe

[07] Junior Wells: Snatch It Back And Hold It

[08] Howlin’ Wolf: Evil

[09] Eddie Jefferson: Confirmation

[10] Sun Ra & His Solar Myth Arkestra: The Lady With The Golden Stockings

[11] Eddie Jefferson: Lady Be Good

[12] Eric Dolphy: Come Sunday

[13] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Island In The Sun

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.