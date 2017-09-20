Fly By Night 227: A Brain For The Radio

Steve The Fly is beaming out of a brain for the radio with selections by Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra, John Coltrane, the Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Cecil Taylor, Eric Dolphy, and John Sinclair & Michael Ray.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
A BRAIN FOR THE RADIO
FLY BY NIGHT 227
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 30, 2017 [SFBN-0227]
[01] Sun Ra And His Myth Science Arkestra: Rocket Number Nine Take Off For The Planet Venus
[02] John Coltrane: Ascension
[03] Art Ensemble Of Chicago: A Brain For The Seine
[04] Ceicil Taylor: Bulbs
[05] Eric Dolphy: Burning Spear
[06] Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra: We Travel The Spaceways
[07] John Sinclair & Michael Ray: Four In One
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.