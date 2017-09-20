Fly By Night 227: A Brain For The Radio

Steve The Fly is beaming out of a brain for the radio with selections by Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra, John Coltrane, the Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Cecil Taylor, Eric Dolphy, and John Sinclair & Michael Ray.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

A BRAIN FOR THE RADIO

FLY BY NIGHT 227

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 30, 2017 [SFBN-0227]

[01] Sun Ra And His Myth Science Arkestra: Rocket Number Nine Take Off For The Planet Venus

[02] John Coltrane: Ascension

[03] Art Ensemble Of Chicago: A Brain For The Seine

[04] Ceicil Taylor: Bulbs

[05] Eric Dolphy: Burning Spear

[06] Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra: We Travel The Spaceways

[07] John Sinclair & Michael Ray: Four In One

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.