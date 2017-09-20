Fly By Night 228: Twin Stars Of Thence

Steve The Fly is cooking this week with Lenny Bruce in concert at The Berkley Theatre, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, Sonny Rollins, and Miles Davis.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TWIN STARS OF THENCE
FLY BY NIGHT 228
Steve The Fly, Johanna Studio, Amsterdam Noord, August 31, 2017 [SFBN-0228]
[01] Lenny Bruce: The Berkley Concert
[02] Sun Ra: Song No. 1
[03] Sun Ra: Dancing Shadows
[04] Sun Ra: Twin Stars Of Thence
[05] Sonny Rollins: Wonderful! Wonderful!
[06] Miles Davis: Wili
[07] Sun Ra: Saturn
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.