Fly By Night 228: Twin Stars Of Thence

Steve The Fly is cooking this week with Lenny Bruce in concert at The Berkley Theatre, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, Sonny Rollins, and Miles Davis.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TWIN STARS OF THENCE

FLY BY NIGHT 228

Steve The Fly, Johanna Studio, Amsterdam Noord, August 31, 2017 [SFBN-0228]

[01] Lenny Bruce: The Berkley Concert

[02] Sun Ra: Song No. 1

[03] Sun Ra: Dancing Shadows

[04] Sun Ra: Twin Stars Of Thence

[05] Sonny Rollins: Wonderful! Wonderful!

[06] Miles Davis: Wili

[07] Sun Ra: Saturn

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.