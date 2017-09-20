Fly By Night 229: Ganjazz Pujazz

Steve The Fly is dealing from both ends of the deck in this episode of Fly By Night, with cuts from Avishai Cohen, Miles Davis, Tabla Beat Science, Charles Lloyd, Steve Fly & Surinder Sandhu, John Sinclair & Steve Fly, Thelonious Monk, Sun Ra, and Sonny Rollins.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
GANJAZZ PUJAZZ
FLY BY NIGHT 229
Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, April 26, 2014 [SFBN-0059]
[01] Avishai Cohen: Safety Land
[02] Miles From India: Miles Runs The Voodoo Down
[03] Tabla Beat Science: Sacred Channel
[04] Charles Lloyd: Sangam
[05] Steve Fly & Surinder Sandhu: Ganja Puja
[06] John Sinclair & Steve Fly: Carolina Moon
[07] Thelonious Monk: Blue Monk
[08] Sun Ra: Velvet
[09] Sonny Rollins: Airegin
[10] Sun Ra: Bad And Beautiful
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Edited & annotated by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.