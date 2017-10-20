Fly By Night 230: Epistrophy

Steve The Fly is wailing today wih music from John Sinclair & the Pinkeye Orchestra, Thelonious Monk, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rebirth Brass Band, James Brown, Dr. John & Donald Harrison, Duke Ellington, and Allen Ginsburg.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

EPISTROPHY

FLY BY NIGHT 230

Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, May 18, 2014 [SFBN-0060]

[01] John Sinclair and Pink Eye Orchestra: Monk Suite

[02] Thelonious Monk: Epistrophy

[03] Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Hannibal

[04] Rebirth Brass Band: All Blues

[05] James Brown: The Payback

[06] Dr John & Donald Harrison: Ja Ki Mo Fi Na Hay

[07] John Sinclair: Let’s Go Get ’Em

[08] Duke Ellington & John Coltrane: In A Sentimental Mood

[09] Allen Ginsburg: Prayer for John Sinclair

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: SSteve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.