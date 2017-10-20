Fly By Night 230: Epistrophy

Steve The Fly is wailing today wih music from John Sinclair & the Pinkeye Orchestra, Thelonious Monk, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rebirth Brass Band, James Brown, Dr. John & Donald Harrison, Duke Ellington, and Allen Ginsburg.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
EPISTROPHY
FLY BY NIGHT 230
Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, May 18, 2014 [SFBN-0060]
[01] John Sinclair and Pink Eye Orchestra: Monk Suite
[02] Thelonious Monk: Epistrophy
[03] Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Hannibal
[04] Rebirth Brass Band: All Blues
[05] James Brown: The Payback
[06] Dr John & Donald Harrison: Ja Ki Mo Fi Na Hay
[07] John Sinclair: Let’s Go Get ’Em
[08] Duke Ellington & John Coltrane: In A Sentimental Mood
[09] Allen Ginsburg: Prayer for John Sinclair
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Edited & annotated by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: SSteve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.