Fly By Night: Alligator Wine

Steve The Fly is spinning with distinction for this program of audio wierdness featuring Moondog, Dr John, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars, Earl Hooker, Eddie Bo, Reuben Wilson, Errol Garner, and Amina & Amiri Baraka.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ALLIGATOR WINE
FLY BY NIGHT 194
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, September 29, 2013 [SFBN-0032]
[01] Moondog: Heath on the Heather
[02] Dr John: Ice Age
[03] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Alligator Wine
[04] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: She Put The Whamee On Me
[05] John Sinclair: The Shadow Knows
[06] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: $10, 000 Lincoln Continental
[07] Earl Hooker: Move On Down The Lne
[08] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Armpit No. 6
[09] Eddie Bo: How Sweet It Is
[10] Dr John: Izzness
[11] Dr: John: Locked Down
[12] Reuben Wilson: Inner City Blues
[13] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Little Demon
[14] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Frenzy
[15] Errol Garner: Misty
[16] Amina & Amiri Baraka: Nightmare Bush’it Whirl
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Edited & annotated by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.