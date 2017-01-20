Fly By Night: Alligator Wine

Steve The Fly is spinning with distinction for this program of audio wierdness featuring Moondog, Dr John, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars, Earl Hooker, Eddie Bo, Reuben Wilson, Errol Garner, and Amina & Amiri Baraka.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ALLIGATOR WINE

FLY BY NIGHT 194

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, September 29, 2013 [SFBN-0032]

[01] Moondog: Heath on the Heather

[02] Dr John: Ice Age

[03] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Alligator Wine

[04] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: She Put The Whamee On Me

[05] John Sinclair: The Shadow Knows

[06] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: $10, 000 Lincoln Continental

[07] Earl Hooker: Move On Down The Lne

[08] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Armpit No. 6

[09] Eddie Bo: How Sweet It Is

[10] Dr John: Izzness

[11] Dr: John: Locked Down

[12] Reuben Wilson: Inner City Blues

[13] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Little Demon

[14] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Frenzy

[15] Errol Garner: Misty

[16] Amina & Amiri Baraka: Nightmare Bush’it Whirl

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.