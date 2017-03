Fly By Night: Beat America

Steve The Fly spotlights some of America’s great Beat literary legacy with performances by Jack Kerouac, William S. Burroughs, Allen Ginsberg and their forebear Ezra Pound, with a musical interlude from Medeski, Martin & Wood.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BEAT AMERICA

FLY BY NIGHT WITH STEVE THE FLY 199

Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, November 29, 2013 [SFBN-0037]

[01] Jack Kerouac: American Haikus (Excerpt)

[02] Jack Kerouac: Orizaba 210 Blues

[03] Jack Kerouac: McDougal Street Blues

[04] William S. Burroughs: Clem Snide

[05] Jack Kerouac: Bowery Blues

[06] Allen Ginsberg: America

[07] Medeski, Martin & Wood: Illmoan

[08] Jack Kerouac: Washington D.C. Blues

[09] Ezra Pound: Hugh Selwyn Mauberley

[10] Jack Kerouac: Abraham

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.