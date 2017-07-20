Fly By Night: Blues For Malcolm

Steve The Fly is spinning in memory of Malcolm X with selectiosn from the BBC and tunes from Scientist, Dennis Brown, Kamasi Washington, Philip Cohran’s Artistic Heritage Ensemble, Terence Blanchard, Malcolm X Speaking In London, Hal Singer, Steve The Fly himself, and John Coltrane.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUES FOR MALCOLM

FLY BY NIGHT 222

Steve The Fly, Stichting John Sinclair Studio, Diemen, July 24, 2017 [SFBN-0222]

[01] BBC: Racial Election

[02] Scientist: Malcolm X

[03] Dennis Brown: Malcolm

[04] BBC Midlands: Malcolm X

[05] Kamasi Washington: Malcolm

[06] Philip Cohran’s Artistic Heritage Ensemble: Malcolm Little

[07] Terence Blanchard: Blues For Malcolm

[08] Malcolm X Speaking In London

[09] Philip Cohran & The Artistic Heritage Ensemble: Malcolm X

[10] Philip Cohran & the Artistic Heritage Ensemble: El Hajj Malik Shabazz

[11] Hal Singer: Malcolm X

[12] BBC: Smethwick 1964

[13] Steve Fly: Black Country Blues

[14] John Coltrane: On Malcolm X

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.