Fly By Night: Chains And Things

[01] Ray Charles: Unchain My Heart

[02] Gil Scott-Heron: Chains

[03] B.B King: Chains N’ Things

[04] Aretha Franklin: Chain Of Fools

[05] Big Mama Thornton: Ball And Chain

[06] Lightnin’ Hopkins: I worked Down On The Chain Gang

[07] Chuck Higgins: BlackSmith Blues

[08] Lionel Batiste: The Prison Song

[09] Dr. John: Locked Down

[10] Al Campbell: Take These Shackles

[11] Bob Marley: Slave Driver

[12] Barry Brown: Release The Chains

[13] John Holt: Still In Chains

[14] Sonny Boy Williamson: Fattening Frogs For Snakes

[15] The Pretenders: Back On The Chain Gang

[16] Lou Rawls: Why Am I Treated So Bad