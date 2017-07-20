Fly By Night: Chains And Things

Steve The Fly is playing a compelling program of music by Ray Charles, Gil Scott-Heron, B.B King, Aretha Franklin, Big Mama Thornton, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Chuck Higgins, Lionel Batiste, Dr. John, Al Campbell, Bob Marley, Barry Brown, John Holt, Sonny Boy Williamson, The Pretenders, and Lou Rawls.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CHAINS N’ THINGS
FLY BY NIGHT 221
Steve The Fly, Stichting John Sinclair Studio, Diemen, July 24, 2017 [SFBN-0221]
|[01] Ray Charles: Unchain My Heart
[02] Gil Scott-Heron: Chains
[03] B.B King: Chains N’ Things
[04] Aretha Franklin: Chain Of Fools
[05] Big Mama Thornton: Ball And Chain
[06] Lightnin’ Hopkins: I worked Down On The Chain Gang
[07] Chuck Higgins: BlackSmith Blues
[08] Lionel Batiste: The Prison Song
[09] Dr. John: Locked Down
[10] Al Campbell: Take These Shackles
[11] Bob Marley: Slave Driver
[12] Barry Brown: Release The Chains
[13] John Holt: Still In Chains
[14] Sonny Boy Williamson: Fattening Frogs For Snakes
[15] The Pretenders: Back On The Chain Gang
[16] Lou Rawls: Why Am I Treated So Bad
|
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.