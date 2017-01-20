Fly By Night: Climax

Steve The Fly presents a Gil Evans spectacular with additional material by the Wild Magnolias, Edwards Generation, Gil Scott Heron, Breakestra, and Ken Campbell.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CLIMAX

FLY BY NIGHT 198

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, October 29, 2013 [SFBN-0036]

[01] Gil Evans: Nevada

[02] Gil Evans: Django

[03] Wild Magnolias: Smoke My Peace Pipe

[04] Edwards Generation: Smokin’ Tidbits

[05] Gil Scott Heron: Lady Day and John Coltrane

[06] Breakestra: Dark Clouds Rain Soul

[07] Gil Evans: Willow Tree

[08] Ken Campbell: Illuminatus Trilogy: Climax

[09] Gil Evans: Theme

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.