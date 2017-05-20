Fly By Night: Doo Wop Mu Wanna

Steve The Fly with a Doo Wop spectacular featuring Shirley Gunter & The Queens, The Drifters, The Cadets, The Platters, The Penguins, Smiley Lewis, The Moonglows, The Dells, The Channels, The Flamingos, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, The Shirelles, Hank Ballard & the Midnighters, The Bobbettes, Big ‘T’ Tyler, The Cadillacs, The Turbans, and John Sinclair with Steve The Fly.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DOO WOP MU WUNNA

FLY BY NIGHT 212

Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, March 28, 2014 [SFBN-0054]

[01] Shirley Gunter & The Queens: Oop Shoop

[02] The Drifters: Fools Fall In Love

[03] The Cadets: Stranded in the Jungle

[04] The Platters: The Magic Touch

[05] The Penguins: Hey Senorita

[06] Smiley Lewis: I Hear You kKnocking

[07] The Moonglows: Most Of All

[08] The Dells: Oh What A Night

[09] The Channels: The Closer You Are

[10] The Moonglows: Sincerely

[11] The Flamingos: The Vow

[12] The Platters: Only You

[13] Smokey Robinson & the Miracles: Bad Girl

[14] The Shirelles: Dedicated To The One I Love

[15] Hank Ballard & the Midnighters: Sexy Ways

[16] The Moonglows: Hug and a Kiss

[17] The Bobbettes: Mr Lee

[18] Smiley Lewis: Shame , Shame, Shame

[19] Big ‘T’ Tyler: King Kong

[20] The Drifters: Ruby Baby

[21] The Cadillacs: Speedoo

[22] The Turbans: When You Dance

[23] John Sinclair & Steve the Fly: straight no chaser

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.